RCB fever goes global: Somali pirates captured by Indian Navy sport cricket franchise jersey

In a stunning display of maritime security prowess, the Indian Navy's INS Sumitra executed back-to-back anti-piracy operations off the East Coast of Somalia, rescuing crew members from the clutches of armed Somali pirates.

However, it wasn't just the heroic rescue that caught the internet's attention but it also the unexpected appearance of an RCB (Bengaluru-based cricket franchise in India) jersey on one of the captured pirates that set social media ablaze.

The picture released by the Indian Navy Spokesperson showcased the pirates kneeling after their capture, with one of them, on the extreme right, sporting the distinctive black and red jersey of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the popular IPL team.

This unexpected cricket connection led to a flood of memes and humorous comments across various social media platforms. "RCB fan following is global," one user said, highlighting the widespread popularity of the IPL team.

Another person chimed in, "RCB going global," emphasising the unexpected international reach of the RCB fandom.

"Even the Somalian pirates are RCB fans," quipped another comment, capturing the surreal nature of the situation. The incident underscored how RCB transcended boundaries and even reached unexpected corners of the world.

Amidst the memes and laughter, it's crucial to acknowledge the remarkable work of INS Sumitra.

Responding swiftly to distress calls, the Indian Navy ship conducted daring missions, liberating crew members from two hijacked fishing vessels within a span of less than 36 hours.

The first operation involved the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi, while the second focused on the hijacked Iranian-flagged fishing vessel FV Iman.

Watch | Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem attacked in Male × INS Sumitra, an indigenous offshore patrol vessel strategically deployed in the volatile regions of East Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, showcased the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security. The rescue efforts resulted in the liberation of 36 crew members, including 17 Iranian nationals and 19 Pakistani nationals.

In the end, the unexpected cameo of an RCB jersey in the midst of a serious international rescue operation added a touch of humour that showed both the global appeal of cricket and the dedication of the Indian Navy to ensuring maritime safety.