/Ratko Mladić, Bosnian-Serb general behind Srebrenica massacre dies aged 84

Ratko Mladić, the Bosnian-Serb general, who was serving a life sentence for the Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo during the Balkan wars, died in prison aged 84. Known as the “Butcher of Bosnia,” Mladić was convicted of genocide for orchestrating the 1995 killing of at least 8,000 Muslims in the UN-designated “safe area” Srebrenica. It is described as the worst massacre in Europe since the second world war.

He was convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in 2017. He was found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity, persecution, extermination, murder, terror, unlawful attacks on civilians and hostage-taking.

“Unimaginable savagery", is how the ICTY Judge Fouad Riad had described the actions of the former general after his conviction.

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Mladić died while serving a life sentence at the UN Detention Unit in The Hague, said his lawyer Dragan Ivetić. He spent over 15 years in prison and had been in ill health after having a series of strokes.

The Bosnian-Serb general made multiple appeals and requests for release on medical grounds but failed. His latest appeal was just last week in which his lawyer sought early release on humanitarian grounds, saying that his “overall condition has rapidly declined”, however, the court declined the request.

What was the Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo

After the breakup of Yugoslavia, Mladić became the Commander of the General Staff of the Army of the breakaway Serb Republic in Bosnia. Under his command, Bosnian Serb forces besieged Sarajevo in 1992, positioning themselves on the surrounding hills overlooking the city. For two years, they trapped residents in the valley below, subjecting civilians to frequent shelling and sniper attacks. More than 10,000 people, including many children, were killed during the siege.