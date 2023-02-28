Queensland to allow children born of donated sperm or eggs their genetic history

Australian people conceived through donor sperm or egg may soon have greater access to their genetic history. The Queensland government, as per a Guardian report, has accepted a suite of recommendations. The recommendations as per Guardian were presented in response to a parliamentary inquiry on the issue and the government has given its in-principal support. Under this, the so-called donor-conceived children, once they attain the age of 18, will legally be provided with the right to know the identity of the donor and their genetic siblings, if any.

For this to work, as per the government, Queensland will have to establish a central donor conception register. This will probably involve developing IT systems and digitising historical records.

"Further consideration is required regarding the implementation, funding and resourcing implications to establish and maintain a register," said the government."

Currently, Queensland does not have legislation to regulate donor conception practices, assisted reproductive technology services, or access to donor conception information.

As per Shannon Fentiman, the state's attorney general, this access will enhance people's well-being and allow them to manage their health more appropriately.

"Conception using donated sperm, eggs or embryos has given countless Queensland couples and individuals the precious gift of starting or extending a family," she said.

"We must not lose sight of the unique needs of those who have been conceived through this process."

The changes, as per Donor Conceived Australia’s national director, Aimee Shackleton, are a result of 30 years of advocacy.

"Queensland donor-conceived people have the same rights to their medical and family history as any other Australian, including the option for facilitated contact with donors and siblings, with the consent of both parties."

