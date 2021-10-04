Queen to spend millions over Prince Andrew's sex assault lawsuit

In Prince Andrew's fight against sex abuse allegations levelled by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Queen is spending millions of pounds, say reports.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the 95-year-old Queen agreed to pay for the Duke's legal fees last year shortly after his disastrous interview on BBC Newsnight. As per the newspaper, the Queen will source funds from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate.

The 61-year-old Duke has recently expanded his US legal team to include Melissa Lerner alongside his lead counsel Andrew Brettler. Brettler is approximately charging Duke around $2,000 (£1,476) an hour. Royal courtiers believe the cost of the case will run into millions.

Giuffre, a victim of infamous Jeffrey Epstein, has accused Prince Andrew of sexually harassing her at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion and a few other places, in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

She has filed a legal complaint against Andrew but he has denied all the allegations.

In her complaint, Guiffre alleged that she "was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth and authority."

