Qantas full-day flight to nowhere takes off

The coronavirus pandemic has not been easy for the tourism sector -- airlines have been grounded, and airports have been shut.

The only respite for people, born with the bug called wanderlust, has been the flight-to-nowhere service.

In a similar effort to contend with the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector, Qantas Airways Ltd has launched a sight-seeing flight across Australia.

The full-day outing from Sydney took off on Saturday morning with 150 passengers and was scheduled to pass over some of the country's key landmarks.

“The aircraft will drop to 4,000 feet at some points during the trip for a better view, compared with 35,000 feet normally. The flight on a Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner, usually reserved for long-haul international flights, will use offsets to account for its carbon emissions,” Qantas said.

Qantas has announced plans to cut 8,500 jobs, or nearly 30% of its pre-pandemic workforce, and the majority of its staff remain stood down and are receiving government support rather than their salaries.