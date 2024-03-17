Putin wins Russian presidential election with 87.97 per cent of votes, state TV shows
Vladimir Putin Photograph:(Reuters)
Vladimir Putin has won Russia's presidential election with 87.97% of the vote, according to the first official results showed on Sunday (March 17) after polls closed.
Russia 24 state television showed exit polls stood at 87 per cent at first and soon after announced the first official results at 87.9.