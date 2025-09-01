/Putin defends Ukraine offensive at SCO Summit, blames West for fueling the war

Google Preferred
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 10:21 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 10:30 IST
Story highlights

At the SCO summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin defends his country's offensive on Ukraine, instead blames the West for the conflict. 

At the SCO summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin defends his country's offensive on Ukraine, instead blaming the West for the conflict. He backs his claims by saying the crisis in Ukraine was triggered because of an ongoing coup in the country, which the West fueled. He also cited that the crisis is not dousing because the West keeps dragging Ukraine into NATO.

A brief recap of the episode would be US President Donald Trump's statement, in which he referred to the conflict as his predecessor Joe Biden's war.

