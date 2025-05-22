Russia has started to create a “security buffer zone” along the border with Ukraine as part of its efforts to strengthen defence, President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with government officials, reported TASS.

“We have approved the creation of a necessary security buffer zone along our borders. Our armed forces are actively working to accomplish this task,” Putin said, without specifying where exactly the buffer zone will be created.

This is not the first time that the Russian President has talked about the creation of a buffer zone. Last year, Putin expressed plans to establish a buffer zone along its border with Ukraine up to 150 kilometres wide, referring to it as a sanitary zone.