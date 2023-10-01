Pro-Russian ex-PM Fico wins Slovak election, now seeks allies for govt

Slovakia's parliamentary election results are nearly complete, with former leftist Prime Minister Robert Fico's SMER-SSD party taking the lead with 23.37 per cent of the vote. However, forming the next government will require building alliances, as no single party is likely to secure an absolute majority. Fico campaigned on ending military aid to Ukraine, which could challenge the European Union's stance on supporting Ukraine.

With 98 per cent of voting districts reporting, Fico's SMER-SSD party emerged as the frontrunner. The liberal Progressive Slovakia (PS) followed with 16.86 per cent, and the HLAS (Voice) party, led by Fico's former colleague Peter Pellegrini, secured 15.03 per cent. Pellegrini is keeping his options open for future coalitions, reported Reuters.

Potential Implications for Slovakia and EU

If Fico's SMER-SSD party leads the government, it could mean that Slovakia, a NATO member, aligns with Hungary in challenging the EU's consensus on supporting Ukraine, at a time when the EU seeks unity against Russia's invasion. This could signal a shift away from political liberalism in the region, especially if Poland's conservative PiS wins its upcoming election.

Fico's party leans more nationalist and socially conservative, criticising what it sees as social liberalism imposed by Brussels. In contrast, PS is liberal on green policies, LGBT rights, deeper European integration, and human rights.

Awaiting final results

While initial exit polls favoured PS, the actual results went in Fico's favour, potentially paving the way for his fourth stint as prime minister. The first party to cross the finish line is expected to receive a mandate from President Zuzana Caputova to lead coalition talks.

The HLAS party, which split from SMER-SSD in 2020, is likely to play a crucial role in forming any functioning government coalition. Pellegrini emphasized that HLAS is indispensable for any coalition but didn't express a preference for a particular alliance.

The incoming government will inherit a significant budget deficit, projected to be the highest in the eurozone.

Fico campaigned on concerns about an increase in migrants passing through Slovakia to Western Europe and pledged to halt military supplies to Ukraine while advocating for peace talks. These positions align with traditionally warm sentiments towards Russia among some Slovaks but have been rejected by Ukraine and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies)