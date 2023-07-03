Prigozhin's media holding group to shut down

Russian mercenary group Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's controlled media group will shut down, the director of one of its outlets said late Sunday (July 2). Patriot Media, whose most prominent outlet was the RIA FAN news site, had been providing positive coverage of Prigozhin and Wagner. Taking to social media, RIA FAN's director Yevgeny Zubarev said, "I am announcing our decision to close down and to leave the country's information space."

Zubarev did not give a reason for the decision. Praising Patriot Media's record, he said the group defended both Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacks by the anti-Kremlin opposition.

Patriot worked "against Alexei Navalny and other representatives of the opposition who genuinely tried to destroy our country," the director added. Media outlets linked to Prigozhin blocked Last Friday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Roskomnadzor blocked media outlets linked to Prigozhin, without elaborating. Local media reported that a troll factory allegedly used by the Wagner chief to influence public opinion in foreign countries was disbanded.

Last weekend, Prigozhin led a short-lived rebellion against Russia's top military brass. And under a deal that halted the mutiny, Prigozhin was allowed to go into exile in Belarus and his fighters were given the choice of joining him, being integrated into Russia's armed forces, or returning home. Prigozhin accused of going 'off rail' On Sunday, a top Russian propagandist accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of going "off rail" after receiving billions in public funds, the news agency AFP reported. On his weekly television show, Dmitry Kiselev said "Prigozhin has gone off the rails because of big money," adding the Wagner chief could challenge the defence ministry, the state itself, and the president personally.

Kiselev added that Wagner's operations in Syria and Africa gave Prigozhin a feeling of impunity that was later reinforced by his rag-tag forces' battlefield successes in eastern Ukraine. He claimed that Wagner had received more than $9.7 billion in state funds, but did not provide any evidence.

Last week, Russian President Putin admitted that Moscow fully financed Wagner with the group receiving over 86 billion rubles from May 2022 and May 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE