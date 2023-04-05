Priest and pole dance: A priest in France receives death threats after pole dance show

A priest in France is reportedly receiving death threats after a pole dancing show was held in his church, news agency AFP reported, further mentioning that a local paper called the performance "sexy" and the tickets were sold out.

Daniel Boessenbacher, who is the priest at the Protestant Saint-Guillaume church in Strasbourg, told the news agency that after he received two anonymous letters, he had alerted the police.

As quoted, Boessenbacher said: "There is no doubt, this is about a show involving Stabat Mater and pole dancing." The Connexion reported that he even filed a complaint with the police on Monday (April 3).

An arts association rented the church last week for two performances of Giovanni Battista Pergolesi's lyrical sequence Stabat Mater. As per reports, they had combined the performance with dance and pole dance acts.

The priest, however, said that the entire show was "flirtatious but soft" and there were some people who didn't like it". He also talked about the threat letters, as he said that said one of the threatening letters said "parishioners should be decapitated". The letter also said that "this is not a church, it's a cabaret".

The second letter appeared to be a bit concerning as it was said that "his [priest] head needs to be cut off because he handed the key to our holy church to a dancing serpent".

Boessenbacher also said copies of the show were found slipped under the church door, with remarks including "you will die" or "you're going to hell".

Boessenbacher wrote in a Facebook post: "Didn't plan on spending time at the police station on the first day of Holy Week. But oh well... my open-mindedness stops when pseudo-Christians drop anonymous mails at the parish."

"I write pseudo-Christians because I don't know where, in the Gospels, Jesus asks to send death threats. Of course, a complaint was filed," the post added.

(With inputs from agencies)

