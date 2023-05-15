President Caputova appoints top economist Ludovit Odor as Slovakia’s interim prime minister

Respected economist Ludovit Odor has been appointed as Slovakia’s interim prime minister on Monday, TVP World reported. He will lead the country until elections are held in September. 46-year-old Odor was serving on the board of the country’s central bank before he was asked by the country’s President Zuzana Caputova to lead the interim government.

Responsibilities of the new government

President Zuzana Caputova said she expects the interim government to tame inflation, prepare the budget for 2024 and ensure budget sustainability. “We are facing an epidemic of populism, lies which become the truth for some people after being repeated hundreds of times,” Caputova told the new cabinet at its appointment ceremony. “I expect you to be part of a counterweight to that phenomenon,” she added.



Caputova has also appointed Central Bank chief economist Michal Horvath as the country’s interim finance minister.

Former PM Eduard Heger resigned last week

Earlier, Slovakia's Prime Minister, Eduard Heger, submitted the resignation of his caretaker government last week to Zuzana Čaputová. Heger had been leading the caretaker administration since last December when his four-party coalition government faced a vote of no confidence and collapsed.