Police in China's Handan arrest three boys on suspicion of killing classmate: Reports

Police in China's Handan have arrested three school students on suspicion of killing their 13-year-old classmate, Chinese media reported on Sunday (Mar 17). The victim, a student in Handan's Feixiang district, went missing on March 10, a report by China Daily said.

On March 11, his body was discovered in a vegetable greenhouse greenhouse in Zhangzhuang village, which was around 100 metres away from one of the suspect's houses.

The victim was allegedly being bullied in school for a long time by the three suspects. The suspects, who are also aged 13, were detained on the suspicion of intentional killing, the local police in Handan said.

The case is being jointly investigated by Handan and the Feixiang districts.

A report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) said that this case refocused attention on the plight of "left-behind children,"- which refers to children who are living alone or with relatives while their parents work away from home.

As this case involves minors, local authorities called on the public to refrain from believing or spreading rumours to protect the privacy of the victim and avoid causing harm to his family.