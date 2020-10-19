Poland to use stadium, built for UEFA Euro 2012, as hospital as virus surges

Poland's national stadium will double as a field hospital for Warsaw as a spike in coronavirus cases has strained health care facilities to the breaking point.

Built for the UEFA Euro 2012 football championships, the 60,000-seat stadium has conference rooms under its stands able to accomodate patients.

The decision came days after the government asked Poles to "stay home" and "work remotely" if possible as it announced a raft of restrictions to stem infections.

The new facility, that will have around 50 intensive care beds, will be ready to accept patients by the end of the week.

Field hospitals could be created in each of Poland's 16 administrative regions if need be.

Media reports suggest that hospitals in areas with the largest spike in cases have run out of beds and are refusing to accept new patients arriving by ambulance.

Roughly half of Poland was designated a coronavirus "red zone" as of Saturday, with secondary schools switching to distance learning.

Restaurants close at 9 pm (1900 GMT), weddings have been banned and stricter limits have been placed on the numbers of people allowed in shops, on public transport and at religious services.