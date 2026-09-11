/PM Modi gifts translation of 'Thirukkural' to Putin. What is this celebrated Tamil classic?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in New Delhi on Friday, ahead of the BRICS Summit (Sept 12-13). PM Modi during his meeting gifted Putin the translation of the ‘Thirukkural’, the celebrated Tamil classic by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. Putin arrived in India on Friday for the Summit being hosted by India.

"Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders," PM Modi said on X.

The edition, published in 2026 by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, has been translated into Russian by Naira Mkrtchyan.

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About ‘Thirukkural’, the celebrated Tamil classic

Thirukkural comprises 1,330 couplets dealing with ethics, virtue, governance, love and the conduct of life. The book has been translated into several languages and is widely regarded for its universal ethical themes.

The gift is significant as the book has influenced writers and intellectuals for centuries. As far as Russia is concerned the most profound historical connection is the books direct influence on the legendary Russian author Leo Tolstoy.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Tolstoy read a German translation of the Thirukkural and was impressed by its teaching of Ahimsa (non-violence) and Arul (compassion/grace).

Moved by the teachings, Tolstoy in his famous essay A Letter to a Hindu argued that love and non-violent resistance were the keys to overcoming colonial oppression.