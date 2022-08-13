PLA's new agenda: Drone operation & tech skill; age limit relaxed during recruitment drive

According to China's state-run Global Times, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has relaxed the age limit for postgraduate students to join the forces while emphasising on development of "intelligence, information and skills".

China conducted large-scale military exercises near Taiwan last week after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as the country's defence forces unleashed missiles and Chinese warplanes flew a number of sorties into Taiwan's air defence zone.

Reports claimed Taiwan was also hit by a series of cyberattacks last week amid the military drills. Global Times in its report said the military's "recruitment for the second half of this year is progressing in full swing" while pointing at the "reckless visit" of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The state newspaper said Chinese netizens had vowed to contribute to the "national reunification". Last week China released a "white paper" on Taiwan in which the Xi regime said it would "not renounce the use of force" against the island nation.

Global Times said there were "favourable conditions" for recruitment in the PLA as the age limit was relaxed from 24 to 26. The report said "priority" will be given to college students in science and technology schools. The report added that "skills necessary to fight a war" will be on top of PLA's agenda which includes internet, communication and engineering and "surveying and drone operation".

The report said the PLA's aim was now to "enhance soldiers' capacity in real combat" with hi-tech weapons to ensure "combat effectiveness". The report said this year there were more "highly educated applicants".

The report claimed there were 110,000 applicants with 50,000 college students and 27,000 college graduates.

