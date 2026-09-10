/'Don't shoot the dog' - Pit bull kept attacking a woman for 15 minutes in San Francisco

A pit bull without a leash attacked a woman in San Francisco and kept at it for 10 to 15 minutes. Passersby tried to get him off her using pepper spray. When the dog was finally caught, its face was red and dripping with blood. The vicious attack left the woman with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened in the Tenderloin neighbourhood Tuesday morning. When the police arrived, they found the dog standing over the woman with blood all over its face. The identity of the victim has not been revealed and is believed to be homeless.

The dog died at the scene, woman was rushed to the hospital

An extremely graphic video of the incident shows the police officer trying to control the dog with a snare pole. Medics treated the woman at the scene and later took her to the hospital. Her condition remains unknown. Tenderloin Activities reported that she suffered injuries to her left hand and wrist, as well as her right hand and knee. Meanwhile, the dog became unresponsive when it was being restrained and died at the scene. The reason for the dog's demise is not known. ABC7 quoted witnesses as saying that the dog died because of rough handling by the police.

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Ashley Powell, the woman who called 911, told CBS News, "She was walking by. The dog was with the owner. And the dog just jumped and attacked her. Just started pulling her, biting her hands, fingers, chest, face." She said the animal continued attacking the woman for 10-15 minutes. People tried to pull him off her but the viciousness continued.

People shouted “shoot the dog”, “don't shoot the dog”

"I had residents up there saying, 'Get the dog off of her, get the dog off of her.' A lot of people were going up and trying to pepper spray the dog, but it was just still trying to attack the lady."

Reports suggest that the pit bull attacked and dragged the woman. It reportedly also attacked several others. When the police arrived at the scene, people kept shouting at them. Some screamed "shoot the dog" while others shouted "don't shoot the dog."