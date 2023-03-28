Pirates take over Liberia-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Guinea

An oil tanker showing Liberia's flag as its identity-marker was reportedly taken over by pirates with 16 crew members in West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, the Danish vessel owner said on Tuesday.

The attack took place southwest of Port Pointe-Noire, Congo, Associated Press reported.

The Monjasa Reformer "experienced an emergency situation" late Saturday, Monjasa, the Denmark-based company that owns the ship, said in an official statement.

The company spokesperson Thorstein Andreasen said that the crew sought refuge in a citadel, in line with the training apparatus to deal with piracy-related expected eventualities.

The nationalities of the crew members and the pirates were not immediately known.

Communication channels with the ship are down and international authorities have been alerted, said the statement.

The exact location of the tanker is not known.

The Gulf of Guinea is widely attributed to be the world’s most dangerous spot for attacks on ships. In June, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning piracy, armed robbery and hostage-taking in the area. This hijacking took place further south in an area that is not typically attacked by pirates.

ALSO WATCH | Indian coast guard ship apprehends Pak boat in Indian waters

"This is worrying since it’s rare in this area compared to the Gulf of Guinea, for example, where multiple ship hijackings take place every year," Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based think tank, was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

"Hopefully we are not witnessing a new trend and (this) is just an isolated incident. This also could be explained by increased security measures in the Gulf of Guinea and pirates are looking into new areas of operations," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE