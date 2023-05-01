Philippine president travels to United States to forge stronger ties amid tensions with China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr left for his four-day official visit to the United States on Sunday (April 30), where he is set to meet his US counterpart, President Joe Biden on Monday.

Before leaving for Washington, Marcos said that he would express his determination to President Biden to form an 'even stronger relationship' with the United States to address the 'concerns of our times', which also include the issues related to the economy.

He further explained that his meeting with his US counterpart held extreme significance in forging ahead his country's national interest and strengthening the 'very important alliance' between Manila and Washington.

"During this visit, we will reaffirm our commitment to fostering our long-standing alliance as an instrument of peace and as a catalyst of development in the Asia Pacific region, and for that matter for the rest of the world," said Marcos, the son of the late strongman, Ferdinand Marcos, whom Washington helped escape into exile in Hawaii during a 1986 'people power' insurgency.

President Marcos' official visit to Washington is the first trip by a Philippine leader in more than a decade and the newest in a series of high-level meetings carried out by the Philippines with leaders of the United States and China.

As per a Reuters report, a senior Biden administration official said that both leaders are expected to reach agreements on greater business engagement, as well as 'military enhancements' amidst shared concerns about China.

The official further said that the strategic importance of the Philippines could not be underestimated, highlighting the fact that the relationship the United States had with the Philippines was beyond just security. He said that in an aim to bolster commercial ties, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo would lead a presidential business delegation to the Philippines.

"We're seeking not to be provocative, but to provide both moral and practical support for the Philippines as they try to make their way in a complex Western Pacific," the official said. "Their geographic position is critical," he added. Marcos accuses China of 'Dangerous manoeuvres' in South China Sea, US slams 'provocative conduct' Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos' Washington visit comes after he condemned China's coast guard for "dangerous manoeuvres" and "aggressive tactics" in the South China Sea on Friday.

The United States also warned China to stop "provocative and unsafe conduct" in the disputed region.

"We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct," the US State Department said in a statement.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller slammed China, saying it was a reminder of Beijing's 'harassment and intimidation' in the disputed waterway.

"We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct," he said in a statement, adding that any attack on Philippine armed forces would trigger a US response.

China on Sunday said it was willing to handle maritime differences with countries of concern in the South China Sea through friendly consultations and warned the United States against interference.

"The US, as a country outside of the region, must not interfere with the South China Sea matter or use the South China Sea matter to sow discord among regional countries," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a written statement.

(With inputs from agencies)