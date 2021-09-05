Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US cabinet minister & partner welcome babies; Twitter applauds

US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg the first openly gay US cabinet member and his partner announced the arrival of their daughter and son.

Buttigieg, 39, sent a message on Twitter and Instagram cradling the baby along with his partner as he thanked people for the wishes.

"We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family," Buttigieg said in his note.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021 ×

The Twitter post was widely liked on social media as users congratulated the couple.

Congratulations to these two men, who continue to demonstrate to the world the simple, undeniable power of visibility. They will undoubtedly be dedicated, loving fathers to these two fortunate children. Thank you, @PeteButtigieg & @Chasten, for sharing this with us. https://t.co/PgAc8dXK6g — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) September 5, 2021 ×

Buttigieg had put up his nomination as a Democratic presidential candidate during the US elections last year, however, Joe Biden had emerged triumphant. President Biden eventually picked Buttigieg as the transport secretary in his cabinet.

Biden had described Buttigieg as a "patriot" and a "problem-solver" and had said he expected the Indiana leader to lead with "focus, decency, and a bold vision".

Buttigieg had become widely popular during the US Democratic primaries but pulled out after scoring poorly in South Carolina finishing fourth with just eight per cent votes as he struggled to reportedly garner support from black voters.

(With inputs from Agencies)