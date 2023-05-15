Pentagon leaks accused Jack Teixeira was preparing for race war against Blacks, Jews

Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman held last month for allegedly leaking dozens of top-secret Pentagon military documents, had envisioned a violent race war in the US against Blacks and Jews, and was preparing himself for it, the Washington Post claimed in a report.

According to the Post, he had imagined that there would be a violent struggle against Blacks, political liberals, Jews, gay and transgender people—whom he considered as adversaries—claiming that they threaten his politically conservative and Orthodox Christian beliefs.

The Post reviewed his previously unpublished videos and chat logs, interviewed several of his friends, and uncovered his racist views.

"He used the term 'race war' quite a few times," a close friend of Teixeira's, who spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity, said.

"He did call himself racist – multiple times. I would say he was proud of it," the friend said.

It was previously revealed in court documents that he had a small arsenal of guns in his army-themed bedroom, talked about mass shootings, and had a history of making violent and "racist" threats.

Teixeira was also wary of the Black Lives Matter protests that spread across the United States in 2020, and would express his concerns with his friends.

"He was afraid they would target White people. He had told me quite a few times he thought they need to be prepared for a revolution," his friend told the Post. Pentagon leaks: China readies supersonic spy drone unit, says leaked documents Even after declassifying the documents on a Discord server, Teixeira did not consider himself a whistleblower, the Post reported quoting his friends.

Instead, he was deeply suspicious of the government and wanted his peers online to "be prepared for things the government might do, reinforcing to them that the government was lying to them," his close friend, who was also a member of the server said.

According to the Post, his online presence reeked of conspiratorial and racist thinking about Jewish people and Muslims.

"He had quite a few conspiratorial beliefs. I remember him multiple times talking about things like Waco and Ruby Ridge and talking about how the government kills their own people," one of his friends told the paper.

Teixeira, who now faces up to 25 years in prison, joined the Air National Guard in September 2019. He was given "Top Secret" security clearance in 2021, which gave him access to the classified documents leaked online, according to a criminal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies)