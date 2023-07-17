Pennsylvania: Train derailment in Montgomery county prompts temporary evacuations in area

A train operated by the freight railroad company, CSX, derailed in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County, causing concerns for public safety and leading to temporary evacuations on Monday morning. According to authorities, 16 cars of the CSX train derailed in the area of Stenton Avenue, Flourtown Road, and Joshua Road, media reports said. Emergency crews from multiple agencies and local fire departments swiftly responded to the scene of the train derailment. Todd Stieritz, the Public Affairs Coordinator for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, confirmed the rapid response of these teams. Chemical cargo Upon reaching the scene, the emergency crews discovered that the derailed cars were carrying various chemical materials, including urea, tetrafluoroethylene, polyethylene or silicone pellets, and trash. One of the train cars carrying pellets broke open, but authorities asserted that the spilt products did not pose a threat to public safety.

Authorities reported that they were currently unaware of the train's origin or intended destination, raising questions about the circumstances leading to the derailment. Weather caused the crash: CSX CSX, the company operating the train, stated that the weather was the determining factor behind the derailment. The company released a statement regarding the incident.

"At approximately 4:50 a.m. ET today, a CSX train carrying 40 cars derailed around 16 cars on Norfolk Southern tracks near the intersection of Joshua and Flourtown Road in Whitemarsh, PA. While preliminary reports indicate that one car transporting hazardous material was involved in the incident, there is no indication of any leaks or spills of hazardous materials, and there are no injuries to the crew of the train. The local fire department responded and declared an evacuation of just over a dozen homes out of an abundance of caution." Precautionary evacuation measures implemented In response to the derailment and concerns over hazardous materials, twelve homes and several nearby businesses were evacuated early Monday morning as a precautionary measure. Local police ensured that residents' safety remained the top priority.

Officials carefully assessed the contents of the spilt materials and determined that it was safe for residents to return to their homes. Consequently, residents were allowed back after the evacuation. Investigation underway Representatives from Norfolk Southern, CSX, and the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety's Emergency Response Team visited on-site to conduct a thorough investigation into the derailment.