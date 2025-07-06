/Patriot missiles for Ukraine? Zelensky labels Trump call 'most productive yet,' says US system key to nation's survival

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Jun 5) described his latest call with US President Donald Trump as the best and the "most productive" they've had since the war began, revealing that critical discussions on air defence and Patriot missile systems had taken centre stage. In his nightly address video, Zelensky said, "Regarding the conversation with the President of the United States, which took place a day earlier, it was probably the best conversation we have had during this whole time, the most productive".

What did Zelensky say about the Patriot missile system?

Hailing his recent conversation with the POTUS as probably the best conversation we have had during this whole time, the most productive, Zelensky revealed that they "discussed air defence issues and I'm grateful for the willingness to help".

Zelensky expressed gratitude for Trump's willingness to help; the president of the war-torn nation emphasised that Patriot air defence systems were "key to protection against ballistic threats" as Russia intensified its aerial assault on Ukraine. He added that the two leaders had discussed "several other important matters" and that officials from the two sides would be considering them in forthcoming meetings.

Trump calls talks with Putin “pretty disappointing”

Previously, speaking to reporters on Friday (Jul 4), Trump confirmed the call with Zelensky and reiterated that Ukraine would need the Patriot system to defend itself: "They're going to need something because they're being hit pretty hard."