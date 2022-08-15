Parents who tried to enter locked-down school tasered by Arizona police

After being seen trying to get on campus, Arizona police fired a stun gun at two as they tried to force their way into a school that police had locked down.

According to authorities, the parents tried to get to their children to protect them and officers in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage used a Taser stun gun to stop two of them.

While he was being taken into custody, they tried to help a man whose own handgun fell to the ground at the Thompson Ranch elementary school.

The incident triggered backlash following the high school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in which 21 people including 19 students and two teachers were killed.

Defending their actions, the officers said they were trying to stop her from attacking them after she was taken to a hospital with stun gun injuries.

El Mirage police’s Lt Jimmy Chavez said that authorities had already confirmed that there was no longer a threat by the time the confrontations with the parents began.

According to the protocols, the school was still on lockdown and no one would be allowed on campus.

A man and a woman who had also been confronting officers came to the aid of a man who was pushing to get past the officers.

A gun fell to the ground when officers used a stun gun to subdue them and they too were arrested.

As guns were not allowed on school grounds the armed parent will face a weapons charge along with a disorderly conduct charge.

Chavez said that police from El Mirage received a call about an armed man trying to get into a locked school building around 10:30 am on Friday.

After a suspicious package was found during a police search the bomb squad was called and parents started confronting officers.

The prime suspect of the shooting was being evaluated late by mental health professionals after the incident triggered a lockdown.

