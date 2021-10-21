Panic grips UK nightclubs amid reports of women being injected with date rape drugs

In a frightening new crime, women are being injected with date rape medications via needles in bars and nightclubs.

Young women have been injected on evenings out in places throughout the UK, including Nottingham, Edinburgh, and Dundee.

Victims claim they were stabbed with a needle in their leg, wrists, and back and awoke with no remembrance of the previous night.

They are left with a pinprick mark encircled by a massive bruise, and authorities are looking into the matter.

Those who are spiked through injection are in danger of using shared or filthy needles, posing HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C risks.

Following an increase in reported incidents of injection spiking, former Glasgow student Hannah Thomson started a petition to strengthen nightclub security.

After collecting 100,000 signatures in less than six days, it will now be examined by parliament.

Fears about women's safety at night have risen after the death of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing professional who was slain as she went home by officer Wayne Wayne Couzens.

According to the Night Time Industry Association (NTIA), there has been an increase in drink-spiking throughout the UK, with some women reporting being spiked in pubs as well as nightclubs.

It is unclear how many women have reported having their beverages poisoned.

The instances have led students at some colleges to boycott nearby nightclubs in an effort to press businesses to do more to combat spiking.

(With inputs from agencies)