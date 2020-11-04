Palestinian killed after shooting at Israeli soldiers

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers in return fireafter he shot at them. Israel's army made an announcement in this regard. The incident took place in West Bank.

"Troops who were at a military post adjacent to the southern exit of the city of Nablus spotted an assailant driving out of the city armed with a pistol who fired at them, and responded with fire ... The assailant has been neutralised," a statement said.

Israeli soldiers were not injured. The identity of the killed Palestinian man is not yet known.

Israeli forces, who have occupied the West Bank since 1967, are regularly targeted in the Palestinian territory.

Typically young Palestinians use knives, cars and -- less frequently -- guns to attack Israeli troops.

