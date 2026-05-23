/Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to China for high-stakes Xi talks amid regional tensions

Published: May 23, 2026, 13:12 IST | Updated: May 23, 2026, 13:12 IST

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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is heading to China for a four-day visit that includes meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, CPEC talks, investment discussions and likely conversations on the Iran crisis.

What’s really on the agenda in Beijing?

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