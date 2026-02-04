/Pakistan assembly’s ex deputy speaker, now driving Uber in US, expresses concerns about Imran Khan – What he said

Former deputy speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, raised concerns over what he called “fake court cases” against former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently in prison. In a video posted by the PTI USA, he added that he is now driving an Uber in the United States after his property and bank accounts were confiscated by the Pakistani government.

“I am faced with financial challenges here in the US, working driving an Uber, but proud to be earning an honest living,” he said.

The post added that Suri was “hounded out of Pakistan, with dozens of bogus cases, abduction of family members, his property and bank accounts confiscated. A price, many have paid, simply for standing with Imran Khan for democracy, rule of law, and dignity for the people of Pakistan.”

Suri added that the injustice and wrongdoing of the current Pakistani government are in front of everyone. He added that not just he, but all Pakistanis are victims of their unfairness. He stated that their former PM Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are imprisoned over false cases, adding that everyone knows the sacrifice made by their family.

“They have sealed my property and bank accounts. I got out of this after many challenges. Even though I am struggling here, I am driving an Uber here – something I thought I’d never do,” he said in Urdu.

This comes amid calls for the release of Khan as his family flags his deteriorating health in a Pakistani prison. The former leader has largely been held in solitary confinement, with his lawyers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) alleging that they have been denied access to him for several months.

Suri served as the 19th Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 15 August 2018 to 16 April 2022. He had also been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from August 2018 till January 2023.