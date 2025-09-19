/Pakistan: 11 killed in 2 bomb blasts in Balochistan

Google Preferred
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 16:13 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 17:15 IST
Blast in Balochistan Photograph: (AFP)

At least 11 people were killed in two separate bomb blasts in the Balochistan province of Pakistan on Friday (September 19), AFP reported, citing officials.

At least 11 people were killed in two separate bomb blasts in the Balochistan province of Pakistan on Friday (September 19), AFP reported, citing officials. The first incident took place on September 18 when an explosion-laden car drove into a convoy of paramilitary soldiers in the province’s Dasht town near the border with Iran.

Five people were killed in that blast, three of them were soldiers. This particular attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the leading Baloch group waging the armed movement against the Pakistani rule over Balochistan.

The second blast occurred on the same day but near the border with Afghanistan.

“The scene of the incident has been surrounded by forces. Levies and other law enforcement agencies are present at the scene. The process of collecting evidence and investigation is underway,” a statement by the Balochistan Home Department said, Dawn reported.

