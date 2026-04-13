/Péter Magyar topples Viktor Orbán’s 16-year rule in Hungary: How a sex scandal made him a formidable challenger

Another long-serving ruler has fallen and this time it is in Hungary. Viktor Orban, who has ruled Hungary for 16 years, on Sunday (Apr 12) conceded defeat to conservative Peter Magyar, who won a thumping majority in parliamentary elections. Orban who described himself as a "thorn" in the EU's side and a defender of "illiberal democracy," was a close ally of US President Donald Trump. He has been dislodged from the top post by a skillful communicator, not only on social media but also on the campaign trail — the 45-year-old conservative Magyar, who has promised change. He has vowed to dismantle “brick by brick” Orban's whole political system. Interestingly, just a few years ago, Peter Magyar applauded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's speeches from a front row seat. As times changed, he became a formidable challenger and emerged as the nationalist leader's most serious contest in his 16 years in power.

With 98.15 percent of precincts counted, Tisza secured a two-thirds majority with 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament on 53.6 percent of the vote, according to official election results. Orban's Fidesz took 55 seats on 37.9 percent of the vote. Turnout in the election reached a record 79.50 percent, according to the near-complete vote count. Orban, who was seeking a fifth straight term, concede defeat. “The election results, though not yet final, are clear and understandable; for us, they are painful but unambiguous,” Orbán said, acknowledging the outcome. “We have not been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to govern. I congratulated the winning party," he added. So, how did Magyar change the fate for Orbán and who is he?

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Who is Peter Magyar?

Peter Magyar, a lawyer by training, is the leader of the center-right Tisza Party. For over two decades, Magyar was a member of Orbán's Fidesz party and was popularly called “loyal insider.” During his law studies, Magyar befriended several rising Fidesz figures, including Gergely Gulyás - who later became Orbán’s Chief of Staff. Magyar joined Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party in 2002, shortly after the party lost that year's general elections. After Orbán returned to power in 2010, Magyar held a variety of diplomatic and management roles. He began at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2010, and in 2011 served at Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels during the country’s EU presidency. By 2015, he was working within the Prime Minister’s Office. He later moved into state-linked finance, heading the EU Legal Directorate at MBH Bank in 2018 and leading the legal department at the Hungarian Development Bank. From 2019 to 2022, he served as CEO of the Student Loan Center, and also held board positions at several state-owned firms, including Magyar Közút ZRT, the national road management company.