Over 100 people killed in an explosion at a Nigerian illegal oil refinery

An NGO reported Saturday that several people were likely burned to death overnight after an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southern Nigeria.

AFP reports that while the explosion was confirmed by police late Friday, no details on the victims were provided.

Local media accounts state that over 100 people were killed in the latest incident in Nigeria, Africa's largest crude producer.

According to police, an explosion occurred late Friday at the site of an illegal refinery where operators and their patrons had gathered for business.

"Several bodies burnt beyond recognition lay on the ground while others who may have attempted running for safety are seen hanging on some tree branches," said Fyneface Dumnamene, Executive Director of Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC).

Rivers state police spokeswoman Grace Iringe-Koko told AFP that "the incident happened on the boundary between Rivers and Imo state." No additional information was provided.

Despite being the continent's largest oil producer, with roughly two million barrels per day, the majority of people in the oil-producing Niger delta live in poverty. Because of the unemployment and poverty in the oil-producing Niger Delta, illegal crude refining has become a lucrative enterprise, but it has terrible repercussions.

Pipeline fires are prevalent in Nigeria, influenced by a combination of poor pipeline maintenance and thieves who vandalise pipelines to steal petrol and sell it on the black market.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the past as a result of petroleum product theft and illicit refining, known as bunkering in the area. As part of attempts to curb the theft of the country's oil riches, the government has dispatched the military to attack and demolish illegal refineries in the Niger delta.

