Ousted US House speaker Kevin McCarthy to leave Congress at end of year

Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday (Dec 6) that he will resign from Congress at the end of the year, bringing an end to his congressional career. He was ousted as the Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives in October.

In a Wall Street Journal column, McCarthy wrote: "I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways."

"No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing. That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country," he wrote.

"I never could have imagined the journey when I first threw my hat into the ring. I go knowing I left it all on the field—as always, with a smile on my face. And looking back, I wouldn't have had it any other way," he added.

McCarthy became the first speaker to be ousted in the House's 234-year history. He was removed in a rebellion by far-right members of his Republican Party furious at his cooperation with Democrats.

His highly anticipated decision by the 58-year-old comes just days after George Santos was expelled from the House.

Santos, a Republican representative from New York, was just the sixth member to be thrown out since Congress began deliberating in 1789.

McCarthy sparked fury among conservatives when he passed a bipartisan stopgap funding measure backed by the White House to avert a government shutdown.

McCarthy was elected to Congress in 2006 and his latest two-year term had been scheduled to end in January 2025. But he mentioned that he would remain involved in Republican politics.

He said: "I know my work is only getting started. I will continue to recruit our country's best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders."