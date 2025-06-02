/Operation Spider Web: Did Zelensky outsmart Putin in his own country? Will Russia retaliate against Ukraine’s audacious attack?

Ukraine on Sunday (Jun 1) launched ‘Operation Spider Web’, in which the security service of Kyiv (SBU) targeted five airbases thousands of miles inside the Russian territory in one of the biggest military moves undertaken by Kyiv since the three-year war began in February 2022. This came a day earlier the peace talks in Istanbul.

Following the operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the planning of the ‘audacious’ operation was carried out from right under the Kremlin’s nose – the headquarters located right next to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

“What’s most interesting, and this can now be stated publicly, is that the “office” of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions,” the Ukrainian leader said in an X post.

This raises the question: Did Zelensky outsmart Russian President Vladimir Putin in his own country by carrying out an attack from within Russian territory?

The covert operation, which is being described as “Russia’s Pearl Harbour”, involved a deadly drone attack that destroyed over 40 Russian aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers. Ukraine claimed the estimated cost of the enemy’s strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SBU’s special operation, was $7 billion.

Hailing the attack, the Ukrainian leader called the attack a “brilliant operation” that caused Russia to “suffer significant losses – entirely justified and deserved.”

In another post, Zelensky described how the extensive attack was carried out with 117 drones.

“In total, 117 drones were used in the operation with a corresponding number of drone operators involved. 34% of the strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at air bases were hit. Our people operated across several Russian regions — in three different time zones. And the people who assisted us were withdrawn from Russian territory before the operation, they are now safe,” he said.

According to Zelensky, the preparation of this attack on Russia took over a year and a half of preparation. “The preparation took over a year and a half. Planning, organisation, every detail was perfectly executed. It can be said with confidence that this was an absolutely unique operation,” he said.

How did Ukraine carry out Operation Spider Web?

Ukraine’s recent attack may have revealed Russia’s weakness by striking from within the territory of Russia.

Ukraine smuggled the drones used in Operation Spider Web, hidden in wooden mobile houses atop trucks. The drones were deployed to launch their strike after opening the roofs remotely.

According to a CNN report, the drones targeted Russian airfields, including Belaya in Irkutsk, about 4,500 kilometres (2,800 miles) from Ukraine’s border, Dyagilevo base in western Russia’s Ryazan, about 520 kilometres (320 miles) from Ukraine, which is a training centre for Russia’s strategic bomber force.

Ukraine also struck the Olenya base near Murmansk in the Arctic Circle, more than 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) from Ukraine, and the Ivanovo air base, more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) from Ukraine, which is used for military transport aircraft.

The governor of Irkutsk, Igor Kobzev, said that the drones were launched from a truck near the Belaya base.

‘Russia have been increasing units used per strike’

Ukraine’s large-scale attack came after several massive strikes by Russia in Ukrainian cities. On May 25, in one of the largest airstrikes since the war began, Russia attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions with drones and missiles, killing 12 people and injuring more than 60.

“Last night, there were nearly 500 Russian drones, attack drones. Each week, they have been increasing the number of units used per strike. Now, they have also prepared Kalibr missiles launched from naval carriers. We know exactly who we are dealing with. We will defend ourselves by all means available to us – to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Zelensky said of Russian strikes.

Peace talks in Istanbul

Zelensky has repeatedly blamed Putin for not being serious about ceasefire negotiations amid the continuous attacks. Ironically, Ukraine’s massive operation came a day before the peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey.

During the discussion, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed upon prisoner swap. The two nations agreed to exchange 6,000 bodies of soldiers killed in the war, said Kyiv negotiator following the talks. They will also exchange prisoners of war who are severely wounded and those under the age of 25.

The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukrainian delegates have given Russian negotiators a list of hundreds of Ukrainian children “illegally deported” by Russia, demanding their return.

After undertaking the destructive operation, Ukrainian negotiators proposed an unconditional ceasefire. However, the Russian side rejected the motion and instead proposed a partial ceasefire of “two to three days”.

Uncertainty looms on the question: Will Russia retaliate or seek a ceasefire?