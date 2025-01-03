The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has declassified details of "Operation Many Ways," where 120 commandos dismantled a Syrian underground missile production facility reportedly financed by Iran. The mission was carried out on September 8, 2024. The facility, called "Deep Layer," was located near Masyaf in western Syria, a region known for its strong air defence.

Targeted Facility

The Deep Layer facility was reportedly constructed after a 2017 Israeli airstrike on an aboveground missile production site.

The facility was built 70-130 meters into a mountain and was operational by 2021. It was producing up to 300 missiles annually with a range of 300 kilometres. The missiles were allegedly intended for Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Assad regime.

Operational Details

Israeli military planned the operation for several years. It gained urgency amid escalating regional tensions. Commandos were flown into Syrian airspace on CH-53 helicopters, escorted by fighter jets and drones. To evade radar and Syrian air defences, the aircraft flew over the Mediterranean and at low altitudes.

Upon reaching the site, diversionary strikes were launched to misdirect Syrian forces. Commandos breached the facility’s fortified entrances using forklifts to access critical areas. Explosives were planted along the production line to target machinery used for missile manufacturing. The explosives were remotely detonated by the Israeli commandos.

Outcome

The IAF reported 30 Syrian casualties, while Syrian media claimed 14 deaths and 43 injuries. The operation lasted for almost three hours with all commandos returning safely.

(With inputs from agencies)