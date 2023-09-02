One of Italy's last remaining Marsican brown bear shot dead 'out of fear'

Animal rights groups and local politicians in Italy said they were outraged by the killing of Amarena, a mother bear. The brown bear was killed when a resident of San Benedetto dei Marsi, just outside the Abruzzo national park in central Italy, shot her.

This incident was confirmed by the park on September 1, 2023.

Amarena's 4-year-old cub, Juan Carrito, gained international attention in 2021 after breaking into a local bakery and devouring numerous biscuits.

The park's emergency team, along with a veterinarian, rushed to the scene but could only confirm Amarena's death due to the severity of her injuries.

Who was Amarena and why her killing has sparked outrage?

Amarena belonged to the endangered Marsican brown bear species, with fewer than 60 of these bears remaining in Italy.

Her killing is being treated as a serious crime, and the 56-year-old man responsible has been handed over to local police.

This incident severely impacts the already fragile bear population.

The prosecutor’s office in Avezzano is investigating the killing under a penal code that deals with the cruel murder of animals.

If convicted, the perpetrator could face imprisonment ranging from four months to two years.

Shot bear out of fear: Accused man

The man arrested for shooting the bear claimed he shot the bear "out of fear", stating that he didn't intend to kill it, as he found it on his property, CNN reported.

He described it as an impulsive, instinctive act.

Amarena's infamous biscuit-stealing cub, Juan Carrito, tragically passed away earlier this year after being struck by a car.

Her current young cubs were located in a late-night search and are now under the care of park authorities.

Italy's environment minister, Gilberto Pichetto, has labeled this killing as a "serious" matter and said he is actively coordinating efforts to probe the incident and protect the remaining bear cubs.

A total of 15 bears having been killed in Italy since 2010, including three in Abruzzo.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old bear that killed a jogger in the northern region of Trento was initially sentenced to death but was later captured, receiving a stay of execution.

