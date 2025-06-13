/One killed after Israeli strike on south Lebanon, says ministry

An Israeli strike on south Lebanon killed one person on Thursday, Lebanon's health ministry said, the latest attack despite a ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

In a statement, the ministry said the person was killed by an "Israeli enemy drone strike" on a motorcycle in Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa.

Israel did not immediately comment on the incident.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency also reported several Israeli air strikes across southern Lebanon.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a November ceasefire that sought to end over a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, including two months of full-blown war.

According to the agreement, Hezbollah must withdraw its fighters to the north of the Litani river, roughly 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border with Israel, leaving the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers as the only armed parties in the area.

Last week, Israel said it would continue to strike Lebanon until Hezbollah was disarmed.

The ceasefire requires Israel to fully withdraw its troops from Lebanon, but it has kept them in five positions it deems "strategic".