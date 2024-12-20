Zagreb, Croatia

A former student of a primary school in Croatia's capital city of Zagreb went on a stabbing spree on Friday, killing a seven-year-old child and injuring four others.

Citing a statement from the interior ministry, a report by the news agency Reuters said that the 19-year-old attacker entered the school at 9.50 am local time and used a sharp object to wound a teacher and several children.

The attacker was detained by the police.

Health Minister Irena Hrstic said the attacker stabbed five people, wounding four and killing one. The suspect later injured himself and was detained.

'We are horrified'

Reacting to the tragic incident, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that the government was horrified.

“We are starting a bit late with the government meeting because, just like the entire Croatian public, we’re horrified by this enormous tragedy that happened this morning at the elementary school Precko in Zagreb," Prime Minister Plenkovic said at the start of the government meeting.

"Minister Bozinovic (Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic) and Minister Fuchs (Education Minister Radovan Fuchs) are at the scene currently and they, just like the police and all the other emergency services are trying to determine what exactly happened in this huge incident,” he added.

The news of the attacker being a former student was announced by Interior Minister Bozinovic.

Worried relatives wait at school

Relatives of children attending the primary school in Zagreb waited for information following the stabbings.

"My child attends this school, where an assault occurred involving the teacher and reportedly the pupils. We're just now hearing reports that multiple children are hospitalised, but no other information is available. It is disastrous that when I rushed into the school, I had no information regarding my child's whereabouts; no one was willing to provide any details, I really don’t know what to say...," the father of a student told Reuters.

"I'm waiting here now to... Honestly, I don't know what I'm waiting for... I don't know what I'm waiting for, because what's happening in this country is not normal," he added.

Croatian authorities said they planned to hold a national day of mourning on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)