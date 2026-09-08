/Nvidia has taken $99 billion in equity stakes across AI in a year

Nvidia's equity investments in AI companies stood at roughly $99 billion as of late July, according to a CNBC tally. A year earlier the figure was about $7 billion.

That is a fourteen-fold expansion in twelve months, and it has made the world's most important chip supplier simultaneously one of the largest investors in the companies that buy its chips.

Where The Money Went

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The single largest position is OpenAI, where Nvidia invested $30 billion as part of a $110 billion funding round.

Beyond that, its 2026 equity commitments run past $40 billion across the stack, including seven multi-billion-dollar stakes in public companies — among them up to $3.2 billion for Corning and $2.1 billion for IREN. Separately, the company has signed memoranda of understanding targeting more than $500 billion of third-party capital over time.

The Structural Detail

The most consequential fact about this strategy is what it is not.

Nvidia has vertically integrated the AI economy without acquiring any of the participants. Every position is a minority equity stake, not a purchase — which means none of it passes through merger review, in any jurisdiction, at any threshold.

An acquisition of comparable scope would attract antitrust scrutiny in Washington, Brussels and Beijing simultaneously. A minority stake attracts almost none, while delivering a substantial share of the strategic benefit: influence over roadmaps, early visibility into demand, and a claim on the upside of customers whose growth Nvidia's own supply enables.

This is not a loophole in any illegal sense. It is a straightforward reading of where the regulatory perimeter sits, and a decision to operate just inside it.

The Circularity Problem

There is a criticism of this arrangement that has been made repeatedly, and it is not baseless.

When a supplier invests billions in its own customers, some portion of the revenue those customers generate for the supplier was funded by the supplier. Demand of that kind is real in an accounting sense but is not independent evidence that the underlying market is as large as the revenue suggests.

Nvidia's counter is that these are minority positions in companies with substantial independent funding, that it has no control over purchasing decisions, and that the AI infrastructure buildout would proceed with or without its participation. Both readings can be partly true, and the honest position is that nobody outside the companies involved can currently separate the two.

What it does mean is that anyone reading Nvidia's demand figures as a clean signal of independent market appetite should discount them somewhat, and the size of that discount is unknown.

The Risk It Creates

The strategy concentrates a second kind of exposure on top of the first.

Nvidia already carries the risk that AI infrastructure demand slows. It now additionally carries the mark-to-market risk on $99 billion of equity in companies whose valuations depend on the same demand. Those risks are not independent — they would arrive together, and a correction in AI valuations would hit both sides of the balance sheet at once.

For a company of Nvidia's size that is survivable. It is still a materially different risk profile from selling chips for cash.

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