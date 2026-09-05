/Nvidia chips were reportedly used as leverage to help broker a peace deal in the Caucasus

Export licences for graphics processors are not a traditional instrument of peacemaking. According to a Wall Street Journal report, they were used as one in the South Caucasus.

US negotiators are said to have used the promise of access to Nvidia Blackwell processors for an Armenian AI data centre as an incentive in the talks that produced a provisional peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed at the White House in August.

The Armenian side has not treated this as an awkward revelation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said publicly that he personally lobbied President Donald Trump to expedite the chip-transfer approvals, and framed the matter as part of the peace agreement itself.

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The Project

The data centre at the centre of this is real and already approved.

The AI startup Firebird received US government clearance to export Nvidia chips to Armenia for a supercomputer project — a 100-megawatt facility backed by an initial $500 million investment, using Dell servers and Nvidia's Blackwell processors. The first phase was slated for mid-2026.

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For Armenia, a landlocked country of under three million people, a facility of that size is not an incremental technology investment. It is an attempt to become infrastructure that other countries need.

What Makes This Unusual

Export controls on advanced chips have been used as a stick for years. Washington restricts what Nvidia can sell to China, and the policy is straightforwardly punitive in intent.

Using the same controls as a carrot is a different proposition. It treats an export licence as a sovereign favour to be traded — which, functionally, is what it has become. The scarcity is manufactured by policy, which means the ability to relieve it is a diplomatic asset that costs the United States nothing to create.

That is an efficient form of leverage. It is also one that only works while the scarcity holds.

The Uncomfortable Part

There is a reading of this that is genuinely positive: a peace agreement was signed, and if compute access helped get it there, that is a cheaper inducement than most of the alternatives available to American diplomacy.

The harder question is what it establishes. If chip access is a bargaining chip in territorial negotiations, then the allocation of AI infrastructure becomes a function of geopolitical alignment rather than economic demand — and countries learn that the route to compute runs through Washington's foreign policy priorities.

It also creates a dependency with a short half-life. An export approval can be withdrawn, and a 100-megawatt facility built around a specific vendor's processors is not easily repurposed if the political weather changes.

The Physical Cost

The facility's demands are worth stating plainly, because they are rarely part of the diplomatic conversation.

A 100-megawatt data centre consumes roughly the annual electricity of a city of 120,000 people, and cooling it can require more than 500,000 gallons of water per day. In a region where water allocation is itself a source of tension, that is not a neutral footprint.

What To Watch

Whether the provisional agreement holds, and whether the chip approvals survive it if it does not. Whether Firebird's first phase actually comes online on schedule. And whether other governments now approach Washington with the same trade in mind — because the precedent, once set, is available to anyone with a border dispute and a plot of land.