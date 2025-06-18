/Israel running low on missile interceptors? Can last only '10-12 days' in war with Iran. Here's what's ahead for Netanyahu

Israel-Iran War: The Middle East is in chaos after Israel and Iran landed into a massive war since Friday (June 13). It all started when Israel launched a barrage of missiles at Iran on Friday and killed its top officials. It's the fifth day into the war, and the dramatic exchange of aerial strikes is still ongoing between the two nations.

Amid this chaos, one question has passed everyone's mind - how long can these countries keep up with this war?

An unnamed US official has told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that Israel is already running low on defensive “Arrow” missile interceptors, and it's just the fifth day into the war. The situation has raised concerns that Israel may not last longer in the ongoing conflict with the Islamic Republic.

Since the war was launched by Israel to remove the “existential threat” of the Iranian nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities, Tehran has launched 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, around two dozen people have been killed and over 500 have been wounded in Israel. Donald Trump-led America is well aware of the shortage of Arrow and is working to support Israel with weapons, the reports said.

But the American stocks are also limited.

The US newspaper said that having dispatched many to Israel, “there is now concern about the US burning through interceptors as well."

Meanwhile, a report was published in The Washington Post saying that Israel can maintain its air defence for only 10-12 days at the current rate of Iranian attacks. After this, the cited source said, Israel would need the US to enter the war against Iran.

Moreover, Israel “will need to select what they want to intercept” later this week, the source told the American newspaper.

“The system is already overwhelmed," they added.

How is Israel handling the situation?

Now, as Israeli media claimed, the Netanyahu-led regime deliberately lets some missiles fall, knowing that they will end up in open areas. But when it faces a large barrage of missiles from the Islamic Republic, Israel has been unable to shoot down all missiles that were headed towards populated areas.

In the recent conflict, Iran has focused on dense population centres, meaning the few missiles that are not intercepted are more likely to cause harm.