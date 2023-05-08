NSAs of US, India, UAE meet in Saudi Arabia as China expands West Asia footprint

In what comes as a significant meeting that could potentially shape the future of West Asia and keep China at bay, the National Security Advisers of the US, UAE and India met in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman playing the gracious host.

The objective of the meeting was to further expand a “shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the World."

According to a readout issued by the White House, US NSA Jake Sullivan held a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, as the duo reviewed decisions taken in their last meeting (Feb 1) and charted plans to meet later this month in Sydney on the margins of the QUAD summit.

“National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval on May 7 in Saudi Arabia to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world,” the White House said Sunday in a readout of the meeting.

Sullivan also held talks with his Saudi and UAE counterparts in an effort to repair the ties with the Sunni world. Why does the meeting assume significance? Notably, in the lead-up to the meeting, media reports claimed that the new grouping might announce plans to develop joint infrastructure that connects Gulf and Arab countries via a railway network and also extends to India via shipping lanes.

"The initiative would include connecting Arab countries in the Levant and the Gulf via a network of railways that will also connect to India through seaports in the Gulf," reports noted.

Sullivan had hinted at developing the railway infrastructure after he talked about the I2U2 group which had proposed the project for the first time.

“If you remember nothing else from my speech, remember I2U2, because you will be hearing more about it as we go forward," said Sullivan during his speech last week at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

However, after the meeting, all stakeholders remained tight-lipped on the issue. After China expanded its sphere of influence in the region by brokering peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Washington is attempting to bring the major powers together.

According to experts, India can be the glue which binds the grouping. New Delhi has steady ties with Washington and the latter sees it as a natural ally to counter the threat of China on the global map. The Middle East is a key part of China's Belt and Road vision and the US believes that the joint initiative is the best way to counter Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies)