Now, China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 years for 'abominable' crimes

China's National People's Congress Standing Committee on Saturday lowered the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years old for "abominable" crimes such as murder.

The committee reached its decision after a third review. The new rule will come into effect from March 1.

The China Daily said the new will apply to children aged between 12 and 14 for crimes that cause injury leading to death or severe disabilities by extremely cruel means.

Children in China aged 14 to 16 can be held criminally liable if they intentionally commit serious violent crimes such as murder and rape. However, for most other offences, the age of criminal liability is 16.

The country also amended a criminal law to increase imprisonment terms for securities and futures market crimes which will come into effect from March 1.

The crimes include fraudulent securities issuances and information disclosure fraud with the imprisonment for fraudulent securities issuances raised from five to 15 years.