Notorious 'Hank the Tank' bear captured in California's Lake Tahoe region

In the Lake Tahoe region of California, a well-known and “extremely food-habituated” 500lb female black bear named "Hank the Tank" has been successfully captured by wildlife authorities after more than a year of evading them. This incident follows a wildlife equivalent of an All Points Bulletin (APB) issued by the state's wildlife officials. An All Points Bulletin (APB) is a widely circulated alert used by law enforcement agencies in the United States to request assistance in locating a suspect, missing person, or a vehicle of interest.

Initially, the bear was incorrectly identified as a male, but subsequent confirmed as female. Hank, has been found to be causing over 21 home break-ins and instances of property damage in the Lake Tahoe area since 2022. In all these cases, he was matched by DNA.

On Friday morning, she was immobilised using a tranquilizer dart and taken into custody by state officials. Hank is now scheduled to be relocated to a sanctuary in southern Colorado to ensure the safety of both the bear and the South Lake Tahoe community.

Efforts to safeguard community

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) released a statement saying that due to the bear's notoriety and the potential risks it posed, they opted for this alternative solution.

“Given the widespread interest in this bear, and the significant risk of a serious incident involving the bear, CDFW is employing an alternative solution to safeguard the bear family as well as the people in the South Lake Tahoe community,” the state officials said in a statement.

Cubs' fate

Hank, officially identified as bear 64F, may face the loss of custody of her three cubs. These cubs could be transferred to a facility in Sonoma County, California, with the hope of ending their negative behaviors.

However, it has been clarified that there are other bears involved in the property rampages attributed to "Hank the Tank." The authorities have come to understand that there are multiple bears responsible for the incidents, and not just 64F. The other bears, referred to as "other Hanks," have not posed problems to the community in the current year.

Community complaints

Trackers from CDFW suspect that two other bears are also contributing to the series of property rampages in the area. Last year alone, local residents filed at least 102 complaints related to bear-induced incidents.

Prior to her capture, various tactics were employed to deter the troublesome bear, including sirens, de-activated tasers, and beanbag rounds. The bear's behavior was described as displaying a lack of fear towards humans, raising concerns about potential danger.

Culinary preferences of 'Hank the Tank'

Ann Bryant, executive director of Bear League, a wildlife rescue service in California, highlighted that the bear's significant weight gain could not be attributed solely to a natural diet of berries and grubs. It became reportedly evident that 64F had developed a taste for human food, leading to her dietary habits being responsible for her weight gain.