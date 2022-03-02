'Nothing is off the table': US may target Russian oil imports

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

After Russia claimed it had seized the port city Kherson, Ukraine hit back saying that its forces were still locked in battle amid airstrikes and bombardment.

Reports claimed Kharkiv has been bombed relentlessly by Russian forces as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told a local television channel that World War III would involve nuclear weapons and will be destructive.

Also Read in Pics: Ukraine unleashes Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones on Russia: Is it a gamechanger?

The Russian foreign minister warned that the country would face "real danger" if Ukraine acquired nuclear weapons. As the war in Ukraine entered the seventh day, Ukrainian authorities said at least 350 people have been killed including 14 children.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said "the enemy is drawing up forces closer to the capital", adding,"We are going to fight".

President Putin had ordered his forces to conduct military operations on February 24 as missiles began hitting Ukrainian cities even as President Zelensky, 44, vowed to keep fighting.

Watch: Tracking Russian advance; Kharkiv at the centre of aggression

Meanwhile, Russia was hit by a series of sanctions as President Biden asserted that Russian oil imports to the United States was not "off the table". Western nations have already hit Russia with sanctions targeting its financial and airline sector.

"Nothing is off the table," Biden said.

Also Read in Pics: Ukraine unleashes Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones on Russia: Is it a gamechanger?

United States Justice Department has said it will seize assets of individuals and entities who violate sanctions while declaring that it would pursue "corrupt Russian oligarchs".

"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue this unjust war," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

(With inputs from Agencies)