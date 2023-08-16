Norwegian ambassador applauds India's rising global influence ahead of G20 Summit

Outgoing Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund has emphasised India's increasing significance in the global arena.

"Both, economically and politically, India has garnered greater importance worldwide," Ambassador Frydenlund remarked, underscoring the imperative for India's triumph in addressing prevailing global challenges in an exclusive interview with WION.

The ambassador stressed that India's success in tackling climate change is pivotal for the world's success in this endeavor. "If India doesn't succeed environmentally, the world will not succeed," he warned.

He also spoke about poverty eradication, stating, "The same comes to tackling poverty; if India doesn't succeed, the world will not succeed."

Hans Jacob Frydenlund lauded India's rapid growth and underscored the relevance of Norway's presence in the Indian market. "Observing India's growth and the opportunities it presents has been a privilege," he acknowledged. The ambassador, who leaves India this week after serving for 4 years, highlighted the shared interests between Norway and India, particularly in ocean conservation, energy, and environmental concerns. He cited tangible evidence of this alignment in the establishment of dedicated task forces for blue economy and renewable energy.

Underlining the resilience of economic relations, Frydenlund reported, "Trade has doubled in four years, despite the pandemic's challenges." The ambassador expressed Norway's willingness to share its expertise in Green Hydrogen with India as a testament to their robust collaboration.

Talking about India-Nordic platform, the ambassador praised its efficacy as "an invaluable platform," capitalising on the technological prowess of the five advanced, smaller nations. He announced the forthcoming India-Nordic summit which is scheduled to convene in Norway in 2024. He fostered collective problem-solving among these nations.

Offering accolades for India's recent hosting of the G20 summit, Frydenlund commended the nation's assiduous efforts to showcase its merits to the world while welcoming global engagement. He commended India's adeptness in maintaining a global outlook amidst a complex political backdrop.

The conversation delved into global security concerns, with specific reference to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Frydenlund acknowledged that Norway remained insulated from direct repercussions yet recognized the seismic shift in global security dynamics due to Russia's "unprovoked invasion" of Ukraine.

Regarding NATO, the ambassador affirmed its centrality in Norway's foreign policy. Summing up his tenure, he characterized the past four years as "remarkable," despite the pandemic's challenges. He fondly recounted his visits to iconic Indian locales, including Kashmir, Mumbai, and the Ajanta Ellora caves.

Frydenlund concluded by accentuating Norway's substantial financial involvement in India through its sovereign wealth fund, exceeding a staggering 17.6 billion dollars and continuously expanding. He clarified that these investments encompassed stocks and enterprises, reflecting Norway's enduring commitment to India's economic advancement.

