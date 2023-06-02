Norway's Foreign Minister Huitfeldt underscores NATO's strong support for Ukraine

In an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers hosted in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Wednesday & Thursday (May 31-June 1), the focus was firmly set on allied unity and a resolute commitment to defending Ukraine's sovereignty. Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, in her role as the host, emphasised the urgent need for a unified front against Moscow amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

"The main message is allied unity," Minister Huitfeldt speaking to WION affirmed.

"We stand together in order to defend Ukraine. Ukraine has tried to defend its own borders and regain the territories that Russia has invaded," she said.

Watch | NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on WION | Exclusive × The meeting, attended by foreign ministers from NATO member-states, underscored the gravity of the situation and the unwavering support for Ukraine's right to protect its territory. The discussions revolved around reinforcing military assistance and providing crucial humanitarian aid to alleviate the dire conditions faced by the Ukrainian people.

"We have to step up assistance, both military and humanitarian, to ensure Ukraine can defend its rights and protect its own territory," Minister Huitfeldt emphasised, highlighting the multifaceted approach necessary to address the crisis.

The conflict that started last year, continues to impact Europe and the global south through increased food, fuel, and commodity prices.

While the focus remained on Ukraine, the prospect of Sweden joining NATO was also a significant point of discussion. Minister Huitfeldt expressed her anticipation about Sweden becoming a full-fledged member of the alliance at the earliest opportunity.

"I expect Sweden to be a full-fledged member of NATO as soon as possible," Minister Huitfeldt stated. "They are fulfilling criteria and will bring more collective defense to the alliance as a whole.".

Turkey, along with Hungary, has been opposing inclusion of Sweden into the alliance. The NATO secretary general plans to travel to the Turkish capital Ankara, hoping that country's leadership takes a fresh look at the issue.

