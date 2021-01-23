Norway tightens coronavirus curbs after finding UK strain

The Norwegian government took drastic steps on Saturday after the discovery of the British coronavirus variant in a retirement home. It announced a crackdown in the capital region with the strictest restrictions since last March.

Two pensioners at the home, aged over 90, were found to have died with the variant, the public health institute said on Friday.

A total of 22 employees and 12 retirees have been found to have coronavirus at the home but it has yet to be established if they have the variant.

Only essential shops can remain open and municipalities will be allowed to close primary schools and switch secondaries to remote learning.

People are being asked to restrict movements and not to eat meals outside their family.

All public events, indoors and outdoors, are cancelled apart from burials. Restaurants will be limited to takeaway services.

Norway's parliament meanwhile said it would reduce its activities to a bare minimum next week, while the country's sport federation cancelled all sporting events in the affected areas.

The measures will remain in force until at least January 31 following the detection of the British variant in a home at Nordre Follo, 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Oslo.

The authorities have so far been unable to trace the origin of the cluster or a link with Britain.

The virus strain that has swept Britain and beyond could be more deadly as well as more transmissible, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.

The strain has also spread to more than 60 nations -- including China, where the pandemic began more than a year ago.