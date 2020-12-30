Norway Landslide Injures 10 and Leaves 15 Missing

A landslide in a village about 30 miles northeast of Oslo, Norway, injured at least 10 people and left 15 missing Wednesday, according to local news media.

At least six people in the village of Ask were hospitalized and up to 200 were evacuated, the mayor said, according to Verdens Gang, a Norwegian newspaper. Rescuers were limited in how close they could get to the scene because the slide was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

The landslide destroyed several homes, according to local police.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway, who was at the scene, said on Twitter Wednesday, “It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum,” the area that includes Ask. “My thoughts go to all those affected by the landslide. Now it is important that the emergency services get their job done.”

Norway’s military was assisting with the rescue operation, according to Dagbladet, a newspaper in Norway. Norwegian People’s Aid, a humanitarian organization, said it had sent nine ambulances and 40 crew members to assist with the operation.

Geir Fjellheim, the manager of Quality Hotel Olavsgaard, said about 300 people who had been evacuated from Ask were staying at the hotel. He said he had been told by police not to provide further details.

Landslides in Norway are relatively rare, but in June, a landslide in the northern part of the country swept at least eight buildings into the sea, causing significant damage but no injuries.