North Korea's first international commercial flight lands in Beijing after 3-year COVID-19 hiatus

After a hiatus of three years post the extensive COVID-19 curbs, the first North Korean international commercial flight landed in Beijing on Tuesday (August 22). This comes after North Korea reinstated its international commercial flight operations, marking a significant shift in its stringent border policies, media reports said.

The resumption of international travel came as North Korea's state airline, Air Koryo, successfully landed at Beijing's Capital Airport at approximately 9:17 am local time (0117 GMT), the first flight since early 2020. The flight's departure from the North Korean capital took place at around 8:30 am local time (2330 GMT), as per Flightradar24.

The flight designated as JS151 was seen as having arrived by an arrivals board observed by an AFP reporter at the airport.

China gives nod for flights resumption

China announced on Monday (August 21) that it has granted approval for the resumption of commercial flights between Beijing and the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.

During a regular press briefing, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said, "During the summer and autumn flight season... the Chinese side approved flight plans for passengers such as the Pyongyang-Beijing and Beijing-Pyongyang routes of Air Koryo."

As Air Koryo was set to return to the Chinese skies on August 21, there was an abrupt cancellation of flights.

North Korea's diplomatic engagements

Foreign officials from China and Russia attended a military parade in Pyongyang, marking the first visit by foreign dignitaries in years. Additionally, North Korea allowed a delegation of athletes to participate in a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan. These developments signify a departure from North Korea's isolationist policies that had been in place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead, Air Koryo is reportedly scheduled to operate two flights between Vladivostok, Russia, and Pyongyang on upcoming Friday (August 25) and Monday (August 28).