After nearly three months, Kim Jong-Un's North Korean regime reported no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

North Korean officials said most of over 4 million patients had recovered from the virus. However, the exact figures of virus patients have not been independently verified as the World Health Organisation warned that the situation may be worse than stated by Kim's officials.

The state media claimed 204 patients were under treatment until Friday with 74 people having succumbed to the virus. The low death toll has also become a contentious issue due to the lack of authentic data.

North Korea was one of the first nations to close its border as the pandemic took hold worldwide in early 2020. It began freight train service with China earlier this year but closed it again in April as the virus spread.

The country had activated the "maximum emergency epidemic prevention system" in May as COVID-19 cases surged. Kim's regime had rejected vaccines from the World Health Organisation including the US and neighbouring South Korea.

Last year Kim's officials rejected three million COVID-19 vaccine doses of China's Sinovac including the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, reports claimed North Korean soldiers were administered Chinese vaccines recently.

